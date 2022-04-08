Aidan O’Connor (Cassidy), Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel.

Passed on April 8th, 2022. Beloved husband of Suzanne, father of Emily and Paul and stepfather to Abigail, Jake and Luke Jones. Loving son of Vincent and Margaret O’Connor, brothers Gerard and Keith, sisters-in-law Rita and Stefanie. Son-in-law to John and Blaithín Baragwanath and brother-in-law Paul and Marie-Claire de Sachy. Aidan will also be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nephews, extended family and friends. May Aidan Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Monday evening, April 11th, from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass for Aidan will take place at St Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Advertisement

Live streaming of Aidan's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page