Aidan Crowley of Woodbrooke Court and formerly Laurel Court, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Aidan will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. House private please
May he rest in peace.
