Aidan Commane, Cnoc Gorm, Tralee and formerly of Hages Terrace and Shanakill, Tralee.

Aidan passed away peacefully on Friday 31st January 2025, in the University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by sons Tim and Gary, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, brothers Mitchell and Padraig, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday 3rd February 2025, from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Cremation will take place Tuesday 4th February, in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2.00pm.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119