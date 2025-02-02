Aidan Commane, Cnoc Gorm, Tralee and formerly of Hages Terrace and Shanakill, Tralee.
Aidan passed away peacefully on Friday 31st January 2025, in the University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed by sons Tim and Gary, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, brothers Mitchell and Padraig, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday 3rd February 2025, from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.
Cremation will take place Tuesday 4th February, in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to John O Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119
Recommended
Sunday local basketball fixtures & resultsFeb 2, 2025 10:04
Ireland begin 6 Nations with winFeb 2, 2025 09:41
Wins for Pauls and Warriors but Men's National League sides beatenFeb 2, 2025 09:49
Sunday local soccer fixtures & resultsFeb 2, 2025 10:04
Cork and Limerick drawFeb 2, 2025 09:38