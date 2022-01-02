Advertisement

Aeneas Leane, 7 Main Street, Castleisland.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11am., arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland.

The Mass will be live streamed on :- www.churchservices.tv

House private please.

