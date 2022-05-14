Aeneas Foley, Watergrasshill, Co Cork (formerly of Killorglin, Co. Kerry)

Requiem Mass is at 12 noon on Tuesday (May 17th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Watergrasshill. Burial afterwards to Ard na Gaoithe Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Family Information:- On May 14th 2022 the death occurred of Aeneas Foley, Watergrasshill, Co Cork (formerly of Killorglin, Co. Kerry). Aeneas, beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Vivienne, Marcus and Nigel, dear brother of Helen, Margaret and Michael and the late Tom and Noreen, passed peacefully at Ballincurrig Care Centre. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Advertisement

“May he rest in peace”