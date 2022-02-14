Aela O'Keeffe, Castlewood Park, Tralee.

Aela – cherished and beloved daughter of Joan and Denis. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her father, mother, brothers Aaron and Dion, grandparents Billy and Mary Kerins and Denis O’Keeffe, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday February 16th, from 5.00PM to 6.30PM for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee at 11.40AM on Thursday February 17th, for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Aela’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Strictly Private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Children’s Ward at University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.