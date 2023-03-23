Abbie Moriarty [née Carey], Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Scart, Farranfore.
Abbie is pre-deceased by her parents Mary and Denis and her baby daughter Abbiegale.
Beloved wife of Freddy and dear mother of Joe, Alice, Linda, Jason, Fred, Garret and Robert.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday at 11.40AM for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Oakview.
Abbie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,
University Hospital Kerry via the following link
Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
House for family and close friends only please.
