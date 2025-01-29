Abbie Dineen (née Kelly)

On 29th January 2025, Abbie passed away peacefully at home in Hollymount, in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Pat (Paudie) Dineen, much loved mother of Máire, Seán, Siobhán, Brian and Páid. Daughter of the late Bryan and Hannah-Mary Kelly, dear sister of Mary, Johnny, Larry and her late brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in-law Sarah, Emily and Eileen and son in law PJ, sisters in law, Ann & Kit, brother in law Padraig, grandchildren Tiarna, Caoimhe, Cuillin, Ciara, Aoibhe, Aoife, Abbie, Connie, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Abbie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, (P51 PW88), on Thursday 30th Jan from 6pm to 8pm. Abbie's Funeral Cortege will leave her residence on Friday morning 31st Jan at 10:15am, travelling to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore for her Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Abbie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. No flowers by request, donations to Marymount Hospice if desired.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis