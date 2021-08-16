Abbie Ahern nee McMahon, Bog House, Tooreennasliggaune, Caragh Lake, Killorglin and formerly of Coolroe Upper, Glenbeigh, passed away peacefully at Ashborough Lodge, Milltown, on Tuesday 17th August 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, grandson Darragh, brother John, nephew Gerard. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Maureen and Ann, sons Gene, Gerard, Michael, Christopher, Joseph and Eamonn.22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, nephews Anthony and John Joe and grandniece. Daughters in law, son in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, Abbie's funeral cortège will depart her residence at 10.00am approximately for mass to be celebrated in St James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday 19th August at 10.30am,followed by burial in Ardmoneel Cemetery ,Killorglin.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/killorglin-st-james-church