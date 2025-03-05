Noel Mahony of Cahirdown, Listowel and formerly Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 5th March 2025, beloved husband of the late Breda and dearest father of Robert, Nick, T.J. & Mairéad. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Tim, grandchildren Ashling, Tara, Sarah, Nicola, Maggie, Rachel, Michael D. & Quincy, son-in-law Dylan, daughters-in-law Helen, Anne-Marie & Siobhán, niece Nora, sister-in-law Annie, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (7th March) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m where the Requiem Mass for Noel will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.