Margie Ashe née Fitzgerald, Dromore Lodge, Dromahane, Cork and formerly of Castlemaine; passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at home on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy), much loved mother of Ivan, Susan (Clifford) and the late Clive, and cherished grandmother of Lauren, Max, Adam and Sarah. Dear sister of Kathleen (Kiely) and the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, family, son-in-law Trevor, sisters-in-law Ann, Eilish, Bunny, Bride and the late Moira, brothers-in-law Joe, Patrick and the late Morton, nieces, nephews and most especially her loving niece Lynda, grandnieces, grandnephews, kind neighbours and friends. May Margie Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements will be posted later.