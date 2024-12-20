John Johnson, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cloghane, Brandon, retired member of An Garda Síochána; December 19th, 2024, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital, Dublin.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Liz) (née Moore), dearly loved father of Julie and Eddie and dearest GonGon of Ted and JJ. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Jimmy, his nephew Colm and his sister-in-law Bridget. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandsons, brothers Tom, Moss, Richard and Juddy, son-in-law Fred, sisters-in-law Margaret and Ger, Mary, Anne, Rita and Róisín, brother-in-law Brendan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan (K78 R2C1) on Saturday evening (December 21st) between 3 pm and 6 pm.
Removal on Monday morning (December 23rd) to St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal dílis.
