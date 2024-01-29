Joan O’Halloran née Denihan, Abbeyfeale Road, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West and in the presence of her loving family on Saturday, 27th January 2024.
Predeceased by her parents Martin and Ann, Joan is very sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Mike, daughters Ann and Bernie, sons-in-law Tommy Woulfe and John Cragg, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Cian, Oisín, Fionn, Joshua, Aislinn and Aoife, brother Richard, sisters Mary Brouder and Margaret Noonan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Joan Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44), on Tuesday, 30th January from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Removal on Wednesday, 31st January to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/atheaparish
Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Family flowers only please.
