Pat Flavin of Flavin's Coaches, Ballyconry, Lisselton, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 6th January, 2024.
Pre-deceased by his parents Seamus and Bridie, his son Glennon, niece Rowena, daughter-in-law Trish, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Noel and father-in-law Ned. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Tina, sons Ray, James and Noel, his adored grandchildren, brothers Jerry and Martin, mother-in-law Nora, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Colm and all of his extended family and many friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Tuesday morning where Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
House strictly private please.
