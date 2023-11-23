Tony Lenihan, Curraghmore West, Ballyfinnane, Firies and formerly of the Square, Tralee. Pre-deceased by his father Jeremiah, mother Julianne, brother Denis, sister Mary Jo and sister-in-law Mary. Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Mary and cherished father of Annette and Vera. Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, daughters, grandchildren Niamh, Caitlin, Megan, their father Kevin [Quirke], his granddaughter Elizabeth, sons-in-law Brendan [Spring] and Nicky [Fitzgerald], nieces Maria and Ellen, grandniece Orla, brothers-in-law Tom, Denis, Jim and Eddie [O’Connor], extended family, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh Church, on Saturday at 1.40PM for 2.00PM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery.
Tony’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
