Thomas Tom O'Shea, 13 Mountain View, Killorglin and formerly of Boulia, Firies, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry on 14th September 2023. (Predeceased by his loving wife Annette). Deeply mourned by his loving family, daughter Ellmarie, son Paudie, Rita, sister Kathleen, brother in law, sisters- in law, daughter in law Martina, grandchildren Garry, Mark and Cian. extended family, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) on Friday, 15th September, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral will arrive to St James Church, Killorglin on Saturday, 16th Sept., for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church