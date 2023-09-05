Very Reverend Canon Ted Harrington, Diocese of Shrewsbury, England, Ballygriffin, Kenmare and formerly of Cloonee, Tuosist.

On the 5th of September, 2023, in his 97th year, Fr. Ted passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents George and Anne, brother Thomas, sister Tess, nephews Flor and George, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Michael.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sister Sheila, nephew Ted, nieces Sheila, Eileen and Claire, Bishop and Clergy of the Diocese of Shrewsbury as well as the people of the Parishes in which Fr. Ted served, his grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many good friends.

May Fr. Ted's Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (September 6th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Fr. Ted's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning (September 7th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Church grounds of Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

Fr. Ted's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.