Patrick (Paddy) O'Connor, Curravagha, Glencar

Paddy passed away peacefully on August 8th 2023 in the excellent care of all the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his father Patrick. Greatly missed by his devoted mother Mai, brother Johnny, sisters; Joan (Looney), Margaret (Flynn), Noreen (Cronin) & Maura, brothers-in-law Pat, Ger & Pat, sister-in-law Kathy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Aug. 10th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery, Glencar.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and The Dialysis Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Paddy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.