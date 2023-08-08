Patrick (Paddy) O'Connor, Curravagha, Glencar
Paddy passed away peacefully on August 8th 2023 in the excellent care of all the staff of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his father Patrick. Greatly missed by his devoted mother Mai, brother Johnny, sisters; Joan (Looney), Margaret (Flynn), Noreen (Cronin) & Maura, brothers-in-law Pat, Ger & Pat, sister-in-law Kathy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Aug. 10th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery, Glencar.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and The Dialysis Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.
Paddy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
North Kerry residential care centre receives positive HIQA reportAug 9, 2023 09:22
Kerry MEP says exports from Ireland to non-EU countries are boomingAug 9, 2023 08:10
Kerry recorded lowest monthly sunshine in Ireland last monthAug 9, 2023 08:07
Jack Conan’s World Cup participation remains in doubtAug 8, 2023 17:59
Arrangements finalised following death of five-year-old boy in West Kerry accidentAug 8, 2023 17:13