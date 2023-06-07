The death has occurred of Paul Coghlan, Ballydowney, Killarney

Peacefully in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Peggy, loving father of Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife and much loved grandfather of Ruairí, Aoibhe, Diego, Leah, Saoirse, Iarlaith, Caoilfhionn, Lucy, Jessica and Kelly. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Shelley and Peggy, sons-in-law Eric and Donogh, his sisters Aileen Hyde and Anne and brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, the staff and residents at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his sister Michelle.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Paul will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.