Breda Riordan (née Mc Mahon)
Gortbrack, Ballymacelligott, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM until 6.30PM
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Monday 10.40AM for Requiem Mass at 11AM followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or Féileacáin
Breda – predeceased by her parents Nora and Edmund, brother Denis and grandson Danann.
Beloved wife of Eddie and cherished mother of Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, son, grand-daughter Fallon, daughter-in-law Maria, sister Margaret, brother Pat, nephews Eamonn and James, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
