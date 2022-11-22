Tom Lynch, Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Whitewall, Lohercannon, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5.00 p.m.

to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 12 noon

(streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen, dear father of James, Patrick, Thomas, Michelle and Michael, twin brother of Kathleen and brother-in-law of Mike Teahan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Brian, Rachel, Bradley, Amy, Jennifer and Jessica, nieces Joanna, Catherine, Anne and Marie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.