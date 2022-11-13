Michael Flynn, Suffern, New York and late of Rea, Kilmorna, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 11th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora, his brother Patsy and brother-in-law Vincent. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Sybil, son Michael, daughter Sybil, grandchildren Avery, Kieran, Mikey and Mason, brother Brendan, sisters Margaret, Mary, Nora and Sheila, son-in-law Justin, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers-in-law Charles and Michael, nephews and nieces Catherine, Michelle, Jimmy, Vincent, Domenick, Anthony, Franny, Patrick and Jody, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

A Mass of Christian burial will occur on Wednesday, November 16th, from 10.30 a.m to 11.30 a.m (local time) at The Sacred Heart Church, Suffern, New York, live-streamed on www.sacredheartparish.org, followed by interment on Thursday in St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Pennsylvania.