Marian Fuller (neé Cunningham)

Nov 13, 2022 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
Marian Fuller (neé Cunningham), Kanturk, and formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

 

On November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount Hospice Cork.

Reposing at Graces Funeral Home Kanturk on Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem mass on Monday, in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry at 11 am, which can be viewed live at churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/

Funeral afterwards to Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw

Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice www.marymount. donate/.

 

