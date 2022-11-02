Dan Molyneaux, Farrihy, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick and formerly of Woodford, Listowel.
Dan passed away peacefully on 4th November 2022 after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Catherine (Brennan), sons John and Ted, son-in-law Hugh, daughters-in-law Martina and Una, grandchildren Ann-Marie, Aodán, Donal, Emer, Aoife, Aisling, James and Tim, sisters Mary Behan (Abbeydorney), Kitty Allis (Dublin), sisters-in-law Rose and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford, on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, which will be live-streamed on St. Ita's Pastoral Unit. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, The Palliative Home Care Team
