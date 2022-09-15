Mary Roche (née Murphy)

Woodview Park, Kileen Road, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Monday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Donation in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the following link – Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Advertisement

Husband Maurice, sons Patrick, Maurice, Jeffrey, daughter Mary, her 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, brother Matt, sister Breda, brothers-in-law Sonnie and Con, sisters-in-law Bridget and Nora, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.