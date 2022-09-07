Advertisement

Sep 8, 2022

Daniel (Dan) O'Connor

Norholt, Middlesex, England and late of Sillahertane and Ardtully, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry

Requiem mass on Saturday, September 10th, in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 11am, followed by burial of Dan's ashes in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.

