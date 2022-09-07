Daniel (Dan) O'Connor
Norholt, Middlesex, England and late of Sillahertane and Ardtully, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry
Requiem mass on Saturday, September 10th, in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 11am, followed by burial of Dan's ashes in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.
