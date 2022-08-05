Patrick (Paddy) Garvey of Saint Brendan’s Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Charleville, Co. Cork

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Phil (nee Rea), dear father of David, Brendan, Máiréad, Hilda, Eithne and the late Finbarr and father-in-law of Noel, Eileen, Hilary and the late John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren David, Riona, Cian, Clodagh, Barry, Cillian, Niamh & T.J., great grandchildren Micheál & Daithí, nephews, nieces, much loved cousin Bernie, relatives and many friends.