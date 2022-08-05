Patrick (Paddy) Garvey of Saint Brendan’s Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Charleville, Co. Cork
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Phil (nee Rea), dear father of David, Brendan, Máiréad, Hilda, Eithne and the late Finbarr and father-in-law of Noel, Eileen, Hilary and the late John.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren David, Riona, Cian, Clodagh, Barry, Cillian, Niamh & T.J., great grandchildren Micheál & Daithí, nephews, nieces, much loved cousin Bernie, relatives and many friends.
Recommended
Funeral details announced of siblings who tragically drowned in BallybunionAug 6, 2022 17:08
KCC planning road closure for railway upgrade in KillarneyAug 6, 2022 11:08
An Bórd Pleanála seeking more information on proposed LNG terminalAug 6, 2022 15:08
Kerry publican calls for excise duty reductionAug 5, 2022 17:08
Merciless riptides becoming increasingly common on Kerry beachesAug 5, 2022 17:08