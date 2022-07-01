Frank Naughton, Ahane, Cullen

Lying in repose at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen on Sunday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital Cork, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on June the 30th 2022.