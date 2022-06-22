Billy Byrne, Garrynagore, Lixnaw and Earls Court, London.
Billy's ashes will be reposing at home in Garrynagore, Lixnaw on Friday 24th June.
House private please. Family and friends only.
Requiem mass for Billy will be celebrated in St. Michael's church, Lixnaw, on Saturday
at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed, www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/
Billy's ashes will be laid to rest in Kiltomey graveyard afterwards.
Donations if desired to National Health Service, UK.
