Teresa Holly née Kelly of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel

Beloved wife of the late Johnnie and dear mother of Michael, Mary, Sr. Noreen and Patrick.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Rebecca, John, Karina, Shaunagh, Patrick and Caitlyn, her greatgrandchildren Ryan, Layla and Dré, son-in-law Martin, niece Claire, extended family and a large circle of friends

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Monday (23rd May) from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11:15am where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv).

Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.