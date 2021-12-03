Noreen Foley, Cahirdown, Listowel.
Reposing privately at her home for family.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Noreen being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://arasmhuirenursinghome.com.
Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary and her sister Lily. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces Blossom and Mary, nephew Michael, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, extended family, exceptionally kind neighbours and friends.
