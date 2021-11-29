Hannah O'Connell née Burke, Dromartin, Ballyduff.

Beloved wife of the late Dan and loving mother of Séamus, Donie, Sheila, Nodie, Muire, and Micko. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Julie, Daniel, Ciarraí, Clara, Erik, Oscar and Casper, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Hannah’s family wish to express their deep-felt appreciation for the dedicated support and attentive care of Hannah’s daughter-in-law, Marie, as well as that of her carers, during the final years of her long life.

Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff, on Wednesday, 1st December, at 1:00 pm, live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.