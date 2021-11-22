Christine (Chris) Sheehan (nee O’Sullivan) Ballincollig and formerly of Glenbeigh,
Reposing at her home 63 Westcourt, Ballincollig on Wednesday 24th from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Thursday 25th in the Church of Christ our Light Ballincollig which will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballincolligchristourlight followed by burial in St Oliver’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
Family Information: On November 21st 2021, suddenly at her home Christine (Chris) (nee O’Sullivan) beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Daniel, Mark and Marianne and devoted grandmother to Lucy, Gavin, Anna, Rebecca, Conor and Eoin. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Shirley and Jackie, son-in-law Donnie, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace
(Please respect current social distancing at all funeral services.)
