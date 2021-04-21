Advertisement

Dan Kennedy

Oct 18, 2021 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Dan Kennedy

Dan Kennedy, Ahabeg West, Lixnaw

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Tuesday.  Requiem Mass for Dan Kennedy will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw.  Internment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.  The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw
House private please.  Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

