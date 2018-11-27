Radio Kerry journalist Aisling O’Brien was in Dublin yesterday for the sentencing hearing of a North Kerry farmer who was found guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour, Anthony O’Mahony, on April 4th 2017.
63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff appeared before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the Central Criminal Court.
Our Dead Brother’s Good Character was Shredded – November 27th, 2018
Radio Kerry journalist Aisling O’Brien was in Dublin yesterday for the sentencing hearing of a North Kerry farmer who was found guilty of the manslaughter of his neighbour, Anthony O’Mahony, on April 4th 2017.