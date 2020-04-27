Zoe O’Connor from Ballyfinnane, a 21 years old student, has written her debut novel while in lockdown – it’s about modern-day dating habits.
Rose of Tralee hopes to develop plans for permanent dome this year
The Rose of Tralee International Festival hopes that plans to develop a permanent dome can move step further this year.That’s according to Executive Chair,...
Claims 19 residents of Cahersiveen direct provision centre tested positive for coronavirus
A man living in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen claims 19 people there have tested positive for COVID-19.150 asylum seekers moved to the...
Head of Kerry project claims Travellers being vilified during COVID-19
The manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project says she’s never encountered so much racism than since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Brigid...
Dating in the 21st Century – April 27th, 2020
Baile Mhuire Tralee – April 27th, 2020
Baile Mhuire in Tralee provides a vital service for the elderly in the town and beyond every week, the bring about 30 seniors into...
“I Have Never Experienced as Much Racism in my Life” – April 27th, 2020
