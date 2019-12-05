Dara Murphy Wrong to Claim TD Expenses says Former FG politician – December 5th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has been criticised for claiming Dáil attendance expenses while working in Brussels. Former Fine Gael Kerry County Councillor Pat McCarthy is critical of the TD, who has now resigned, is critical of Mr Murphy and his party’s handling. However, Tom Randles also got in touch and says Dara Murphy abided by the rules that were there.

