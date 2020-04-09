Danny joins us for his monthly Fashion Fix slot, this month he talks to us about getting out of your tracksuit pants!, clearing out your wardrobe & colours for the spring and summer
Kerry County Council appeals to people not to travel to the county this weekend
Kerry County Council has issued an unprecedented appeal asking people not to travel to the county this bank holiday weekend.The council is urging people...
Kerry gardaí warn of COVID-19 text scam
Kerry gardaí are warning that a text message recommending that people self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 is a scam.The fraudulent text tells phone...
Council will review closure of public car parks at Kerry beaches after this weekend
Kerry County Council says it will review the closure of public car parks at the county’s beaches after this weekend.The decision was taken to...
Increase in food waste – April 9th, 2020
We’re all wasting more food since Lockdown began – there’s been an almost 40 percent increase in brown bin waste in the last few...
Danny joins us for his monthly Fashion Fix slot, this month he talks to us about getting out of your tracksuit pants!, clearing out...
Francis Clifford, Development Manager for Kerry with the South Munster Citizens Information Service, joins Deirdre to answer some of the most frequent questions they've...