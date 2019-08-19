Dave O’Mahony of Derrynane Inshore Rescue spoke to Jerry following yesterday’s rescue of a man and two children who got into difficulties in the sea near Derrynane House.
Gardaí have warned parents to take responsibility for their children, amid fears of out-of-control teenage drinking during the forthcoming Rose of Tralee festival.A tree...
Gardaí are investigating after a large quantity of jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Currow.The burglary took place Kilsarcon, Currow last...
A famous Scottish dolphin has taken up residence in Kerry.Spirtle, a bottlenose dolphin who is normally seen in Aberdeen, shot to fame after recovering...
Cllr Michael Gleeson and Risteard Ó Fuáráin explain what strácáil means and why we’ll be hoping the word will be expressing the Dubs’ feelings...
Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Irish Petroleum Importers’ Association, spoke to Jerry