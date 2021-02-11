The Dancing Fiddler – February 11th, 2021

Bernadette Ní Riada got in touch after hearing about people complaining to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about members of the force taking part in the dance video, Jerusalema. Bernadette wrote a poem about her Irish dance master and thought it would be suitable to read given the controversy.
52 further deaths related to COVID-19, along with 866 additional cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19.33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred...
Kerry fire fighters called out to 28 gorse fires last night
Fire fighters in Kerry were called out to 28 separate gorse fires in Kerry last night.Mike Flynn, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said the call...
Up to €250,000 available to support outdoor cultural and entertainment projects in Kerry
Up to €250,000 in funding will be made available to support outdoor entertainment projects in Kerry.Kerry County Council can apply for this funding under...
Revive Town Centre Living – February 11th, 2021
Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance says in order to regenerate town centres, we need to incentivise living in our towns and...
Gambling Addiction is Driving Crime – February 11th, 2021
Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell from Killarney says in his experience, more people are committing crimes to pay for the money they need to feed their...