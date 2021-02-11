The Dancing Fiddler – February 11th, 2021

Bernadette Ní Riada got in touch after hearing about people complaining to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about members of the force taking part in the dance video, Jerusalema. Bernadette wrote a poem about her Irish dance master and thought it would be suitable to read given the controversy.

