Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer. ‘Dancing to My Death’ was his last book and deals with coping with his diagnosis and the importance of living and dying well. His friend Margaret Siberry and sister Maura spoke to Jerry about a remarkable man.
Average voter turnout in Kerry at 28%
Voter turnout in Kerry is between 28 and 29% on average at this stage ahead of the traditional teatime rush.Kerry's 140 polling stations opened...
€350,000 to upgrade two Kerry wastewater treatment plants
€350,000 is being allocated to two Kerry wastewater treatment plants.Irish Water is upgrading the facilities in Ballyduff and Knightstown, as part of a large-scale...
Kerry business wins gold at Family Business Awards
A Kerry business has won two national awards at the Energia Family Business Awards 2019.Energywise Ireland won gold in the Tech Family Business of...
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
