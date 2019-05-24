Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer. ‘Dancing to My Death’ was his last book and deals with coping with his diagnosis and the importance of living and dying well. His friend Margaret Siberry and sister Maura spoke to Jerry about a remarkable man.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR