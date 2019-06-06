Dan Tim O’Sullivan Buys Beaufort Land Donated to Religious Order – June 6th, 2019

The London-based businessman who’s from Gleesk, Kells is one of the county’s best known entrepreneurs and is renowned for helping many Irish people in the UK. It’s been revealed that he bought farmland in Beaufort for almost €2m. The Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood sold the land which was given them to them in the 1960s by the Doyle family. The religious order founded St Mary of the Angels facility for people with intellectual disabilities. St Mary of the Angels is not affected by the sale of the land.