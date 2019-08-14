Castleisland gardaí are investigating a report that a group of people deceived a vulnerable adult into handing over cash by telling him he had to pay a fine for dog-fouling. John Dolan, CEO, Disability Federation of Ireland gave his response to Jerry.
Council says temporary swimming ban in Ballybunion to protect public health
Kerry County Council says heavy rainfall has caused an increase in E. coli in the water at Ballybunion's beaches.Following advice from the HSE, the...
Man questioned in connection with alleged sexual assault in Kenmare released without charge
A man arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kenmare has been released without charge.He was being questioned in Killarney Garda Station...
Kenmare town centre will be closed to traffic tomorrow due to the Fair Day
Kenmare Town Centre will be closed to traffic tomorrow due to the Fair Day.Gardaí say traffic restrictions will be in place from 9am to...
Consultant Ian Dempsey who’s preparing a socio-economic plan for Kenmare. He addressed a meeting organised by the local chapter of the Grow Remote organisation...
Catherine Mulvihill is manager of Dul Chun Chinn in Tralee which specialises in helping children with dyslexia, dyscalculia and other learning needs.