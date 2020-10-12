Garda Mary Gardiner joins Deirdre on the show to talk about recent crime occurring around the county.
Gardai in Kerry self isolating after positive COVID-19 test
A number of Gardai in Kerry are on restricted movement following their attendance at a training course after which there was a positive COVID-19...
Numbers getting COVID-19 welfare payments in Kerry up 1,900 this week
There’s been a rise of 1,929 in the number of people in Kerry getting COVID-19 welfare payments this week.That’s according to figures from the...
Kerry County Council budget deficit discussed in Dáil
The Tánaiste says the Government is aware additional funding will be required for local authorities.He made the comments as the issue of the multi-million-euro...
Crime Slot – October 12th, 2020
Rory and his Story – October 12th, 2020
Stand-up comedian Rory O’Connor, best known for his popular ‘Rory’s Stories’ social media and sketch videos, joins Deirdre to chat about his early life...
Kerry Mental health and Wellbeing Week – October 12th, 2020
Geraldine O’Sullivan from the Kerry Volunteers Centre outlines what’s happening for the week.