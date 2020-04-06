Garda Leanne Housmann speaks to Deirdre asking for the publics help to resolve crime
16 more deaths from COVID-19
16 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.It brings the total death toll in the country to...
Gardaí seek public’s help following jewellery thefts in separate homes in Killarney area
Gardai are seeking the public's help, after two sizeable jewellery thefts from homes in the greater Killarney area.Valuable jewellery was stolen from two unoccupied...
Guidance for separated parents regarding access to children during COVID-19 restrictions
The Law Society has published guidance regarding separated parents' access to their children during COVID-19 restrictions.The society and the Family Lawyers' Association says the...
Crime Slot – April 6th, 2020
Southwest Counselling Centre – April 6th, 2020
Southwest Counselling Centre is open and providing confidential one to one telephone and online counselling to their community. CEO Jimmy Mulligan is keen to...
Armchair Travel – April 6th, 2020
Hazel Joy speaks to Deirdre about Arm Chair Travel - A Guide to Discovering the World from Home