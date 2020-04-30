Anna Rodgers speaks about her documentary featuring school kids from Kerry, all about diversity in schools and creativity through singing and dancing
43 more people die from coronavirus in the Republic
A further 43 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,232.359 new cases have been confirmed by...
Four Kerry TDs call for Cahersiveen direct provision centre to be closed immediately
Four of Kerry’s TDs are calling for the direct provision centre in Cahersiveen to be closed immediately.The former Skellig Star Hotel opened as a...
Castleisland gardaí attend large queues outside stores
Gardaí in Castleisland attended a large queue this morning outside Aldi Castleisland as people lined up from early morning outside the premises.The queue was...
Siamsa Tire to launch show online – April 30th, 2020
Jonathan Kelliher joins Deirdre to discuss
Creative Kids – April 30th, 2020
Anna Rodgers speaks about her documentary featuring school kids from Kerry, all about diversity in schools and creativity through singing and dancing
Citizens Advice – April 30th, 2020
Citizens Advice with Mary Granfield on workers rights and entitlements re public holiday, and the wage subsidy scheme.