CPO for Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme – September 23rd, 2019

By
Admin
-

Irish Water has confirmed it has not been possible to acquire the land needed for the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme and it will now proceed to acquire the lands through a compulsory purchase order process. Labour councillor Marie Maloney, who lives in Kilcummin, and Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, who has been campaigning for this scheme for years, spoke to Jerry:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR