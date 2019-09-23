CPO for Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme – September 23rd, 2019

Irish Water has confirmed it has not been possible to acquire the land needed for the proposed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme and it will now proceed to acquire the lands through a compulsory purchase order process. Labour councillor Marie Maloney, who lives in Kilcummin, and Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, who has been campaigning for this scheme for years, spoke to Jerry:
