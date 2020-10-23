Covid Sceptics, This is ICU Reality – October 23rd, 2020

Mary, not her real name, is a worker in the health care sector. She is enraged by the attitude taken by protestors who’re against COVID-19 regulations, and by those who partake in house parties and gatherings, such as the impromptu event held on Grafton Street in Dublin this week.
A Kerry TD has revealed a whistleblower’s claims about UHK while speaking in the Dáil this afternoon.Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claims hospital management...
A man has appeared in court following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee.The case has been adjourned until next week.31-year-old Daniel...
A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.The Central Bank's...
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics