Jerry speaks to Joyce Russell about her elderly father and the dilemma he has faced in taxing his car. Should he and people in similar positions have to pay tax for a period when they were not using their car? The Department of Transport gave us a response.
Taskforce recommends extension of wage subsidy scheme and EU stimulus package for Kerry Airport
The final report of the Aviation Taskforce recommends the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme until June next year.It's due to end next...
One more COVID-19 related death
One more person with COVID-19 has died.There has now been a total of 1,744 deaths related to the virus in the Republic.The Health Protection...
Woman airlifted to hospital in Tralee following fall while hill walking
A woman was airlifted to hospital in Tralee this afternoon after suffering a fall while walking.She had been part of a group out on...
Serious Concerns Raised Over Child Safety – July 10th, 2020
Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, joins Jerry to discuss the troubling findings of a report into Túsla and children at risk released this week.
Call from the Dáil – July 10th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses the election of Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe as president of Eurogroup, the Barry Cowen drink driving controversy, Brendan Griffin being...