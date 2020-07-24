The COVID Factor? A Rise in Anti-UK & Anti-US Sentiment Online – July 24th, 2020


Admin


Jerry hears from Paul Flavin in Yorkshire who says he’s seen a rise in anti-British and anti-American sentiment online telling citizens of these countries in a rude and crude manner to stay away from Ireland because of COVID-19. Paul’s father hails from Liselton and he has relations living in Ballybunion. Paul accepts travel restrictions as necessary but feels there is no need for such posts.

